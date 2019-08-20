|
MITCHELL - The Reverend George of Amityville (former Pastor of Saint Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in Southold, NY and former Associate Pastor of Christ the King Roman Catholic Church in Commack, NY, Saint Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in Smithtown, NY, Saint Louis de Montfort Roman Catholic Church in Sound Beach, NY, Holy Spirit Roman Catholic Church in New Hyde Park, NY, Saint John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Center Moriches, NY and Saint Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Islip Terrace, NY) on August 18, 2019 at the age of 84. Reposing at Saint Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, 52125 Route 25, Southold, New York 11971 on Wednesday, August 21st from 2-5 P.M. Vigil Mass on Wednesday, August 21st at 7:30 P.M. at Saint Patrick's Roman Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated on Thursday, August 22nd at 11:00 A.M. at Saint Patrick's Roman Catholic Church. Interment at Saint Patrick's Roman Catholic Cemetery in Southold. For further information, contact DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold or visit www.defriestgrattan.com.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 20, 2019