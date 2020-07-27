1/
George Moskowitz
1945 - 2020
MOSKOWITZ - George H. 75 of Port Washington, New York, died July 22, 2020, suddenly in West Palm Beach, Florida; He was born May 8, 1945, in Queens, New York the son of the late Dorothy and Martin Moskowitz. He graduated from New York University with a degree in Industrial Engineering and served as Director of Systems Development for New York University and was owner of Rogem Systems; Systems by George Moskowitz; and partial owner of Law Enforcement Systems; previously located in Long Island City, New York. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Samantha Bar-On and Matan Bar-On, grandchildren, Dylan and Dean Bar-On as well as Sherri Adams and her grandchildren, Savannah, Dominick and Matthew. Mr. Moskowitz was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Berkowitz and his brother, Paul. A service was held graveside Monday July 27, 2020 at Mount Ararat Cemetery In Lindenhurst New York.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 27, 2020.
Graveside service
Mount Ararat Cemetery
