Mulry - George C., Jr., of Bay Shore, LI on October 24, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Catherine Joan Mulry. Proud and loving father and grandfather of George C. Mulry, III, his wife Carolyn and their children George, IV and Hollis, Clifford J. Mulry, his wife Laurette and their children David, Aidan and Alixandra, Catherine M. Ludlow, her husband David and their children Caitlin and Riley O'Rourke, Elizabeth and Sarah, Sharon L. Healy, her husband John and their children Emmett, Leah and Sean and Jeannine K. Darcy, her husband Andrew and their children Catherine, Andrew, Matthew, Joseph and Bridget. Fond brother of Robert Mulry and the late Albert Mulry. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy., (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Monday, 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Bay Shore, LI. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Bay Shore, LI. In honor of George's grandson, Sean Healy, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Latham Centers, Inc., 1646 Main Street, Brewster, MA 02631. Visiting Sunday 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019