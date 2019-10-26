Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bay Shore, NY
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's R.C. Church
Bay Shore, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Mulry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Mulry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Mulry Notice
Mulry - George C., Jr., of Bay Shore, LI on October 24, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Catherine Joan Mulry. Proud and loving father and grandfather of George C. Mulry, III, his wife Carolyn and their children George, IV and Hollis, Clifford J. Mulry, his wife Laurette and their children David, Aidan and Alixandra, Catherine M. Ludlow, her husband David and their children Caitlin and Riley O'Rourke, Elizabeth and Sarah, Sharon L. Healy, her husband John and their children Emmett, Leah and Sean and Jeannine K. Darcy, her husband Andrew and their children Catherine, Andrew, Matthew, Joseph and Bridget. Fond brother of Robert Mulry and the late Albert Mulry. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy., (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Monday, 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Bay Shore, LI. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Bay Shore, LI. In honor of George's grandson, Sean Healy, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Latham Centers, Inc., 1646 Main Street, Brewster, MA 02631. Visiting Sunday 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now