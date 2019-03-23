Home

Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - New Hyde Park
125 Hillside Avenue
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 354-0634
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - New Hyde Park
125 Hillside Avenue
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - New Hyde Park
125 Hillside Avenue
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:15 AM
Holy Family R.C Church
George Naeder Notice
NAEDER - George, of Fresh Meadows, NY on March 20, 2019. Devoted brother of Irene (Frank), Rosemarie, Marylin (Dick). Loving Uncle of Michael, Christopher (Maryann), Kenneth, Jeannine (Michael), William (Stella), Rosemarie (James), Richard (Andrea), Matthew (Cathy), Timothy (Loretta). Loving Grand Uncle to 21 nieces and nephews. Loving Great Uncle of 8 nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday March 24, 2-5 & 7-9:30pm at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 125 Hillside Ave. New Hyde Park, NY 11040. Funeral Mass Monday at 9:15am at Holy Family R.C Church. Interment St. Johns Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 23, 2019
