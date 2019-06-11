Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-5600
George Norton Notice
Norton - George D., of Moriches, LI, on June 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Marion (nee Finley) Norton. Dear brother of Robert (the late Patricia) Norton, William (Irene) Norton and Geraldine Dunn. George was a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. George is a retired member of Steamfitters, Local #638. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street, (1-2 mile east of S.S. Parkway exit 45W.). Visiting Tuesday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Wednesday 10:45 AM at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Center Moriches, LI. Interment on Thursday at Assumption Cemetery, Westport, CT. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on June 11, 2019
