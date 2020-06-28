PATTRI IV - George11-26-1959 - 06-26-2020. Retired Nurse and Fire Fighter from Huntington and E. Northport FD, where he also served as an EMT. Loving son of Robert and Kathleen Archer, dear brother of Ann McLear (Robert). Predeceased by his father George Pattri III, his grandmothers May Wright and Elizabeth Archer and godfather William Wright. Cherished uncle to Ryan, Brandon, Paige and Erin. Loving nephew of Dorothy Wright, Edmund and Elizabeth Erickson and Mary Rinklin. He leaves behind many cousins and extended family. Longtime resident of Huntington and Palm Harbor, FL. Mass at St Patrick's Church, 400 Main St Huntington, NY, Monday June 29, 2020 at 10:45am.







