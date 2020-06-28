GEORGE PATTRI IV
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GEORGE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PATTRI IV - George11-26-1959 - 06-26-2020. Retired Nurse and Fire Fighter from Huntington and E. Northport FD, where he also served as an EMT. Loving son of Robert and Kathleen Archer, dear brother of Ann McLear (Robert). Predeceased by his father George Pattri III, his grandmothers May Wright and Elizabeth Archer and godfather William Wright. Cherished uncle to Ryan, Brandon, Paige and Erin. Loving nephew of Dorothy Wright, Edmund and Elizabeth Erickson and Mary Rinklin. He leaves behind many cousins and extended family. Longtime resident of Huntington and Palm Harbor, FL. Mass at St Patrick's Church, 400 Main St Huntington, NY, Monday June 29, 2020 at 10:45am.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Funeral Mass
10:45 AM
St Patrick's Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved