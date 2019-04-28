Home

WINKLER - George Peter. On February 15, 2019, after a courageous 6 year battle with cancer, George Peter Winkler was called home to God. Peter is survived by his parents, George and Maura (Meehan) Winkler; siblings Maureen (John) Belger, James (Kerstin) Winkler, and John "Teddy" (Marta) Winkler, and nieces and nephews Matthew, Brigid, Ryan, Deirdre, Erin, George and Annie. A native of Wantagh, Peter attended St. Frances de Chantal elementary school and St. Pius X Preparatory Seminary High School. He went on to graduate from Georgetown University beginning a love affair with Washington, his home for nearly 40 years. He spent over 20 years working on projects at National Geographic. Sub-sequently, he moved on to become the Editor of Zoogoer magazine, the publication supporting the Friends of the National Zoo. A Mass of celebration of Peter's life will be held Friday, May 3 at 12:30 PM at St. Frances de Chantal Church, Wantagh, NY.
