Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Resources
More Obituaries for George Quick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Quick

Notice Condolences Flowers

George Quick Notice
Quick- George M., Jr., of West Islip, LI, on February 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ellen Quick. Devoted father of George, III, Martin, Arlene and Karen. Cherished grandfather of Tyler, Devon and Martin. George was a proud U.S. Navy veteran serving during World War II in the European, Asiatic-Pacific and American Theatres. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Funeral Service Saturday, March 2nd, 1:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Visiting Friday, March 1st from 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM and Saturday, March 2nd from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM. wwwchapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now