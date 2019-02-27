|
|
Quick- George M., Jr., of West Islip, LI, on February 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ellen Quick. Devoted father of George, III, Martin, Arlene and Karen. Cherished grandfather of Tyler, Devon and Martin. George was a proud U.S. Navy veteran serving during World War II in the European, Asiatic-Pacific and American Theatres. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Funeral Service Saturday, March 2nd, 1:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Visiting Friday, March 1st from 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM and Saturday, March 2nd from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM. wwwchapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2019