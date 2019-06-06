HOLMES - George R., 85, fondly remembered by a chosen few as "Uncle Corky" born in West Islip, NY on September 13, 1932 passed away at his home in Alexandria, VA on August 27, 2018. After serving his country in the United States Air Force, he made Washington D.C. his home, where he worked as a photographer on Capital Hill. He had a driving ambition to paint and draw and studied at The American University as an art major. He studied with satirical figure illustrator, Jose Perez and was involved with the art scene in Washington D.C., which included noted sculptor, Frederick E. Hart. He was always interested in Europe and moved to Spain for two years. He returned to the U.S. and worked as a photographer, again, for organizations such as National Geographic. His passion was to be an artist and so he moved to San Francisco and enrolled in the Academy of Art College where he studied for five years. One of his instructors was the artist/illustrator, Howard Brodie, famous for his drawings of World War II and for his courtroom illustrations of famous trials. After graduation he returned to Virginia where he continued to paint and draw until the day he died. His medium was oil, acrylic, watercolor and pastel. Although, his subjects were Portraits, Still life and Landscapes, he was noted for his Civil War Paintings that are currently displayed in galleries in and around Alexandria, VA, today. Survivors include the relatives and friends of the Holmes and Clark families. He was an advocate of in Memphis, TN and any donations in his name will always be remembered. A memorial in his honor will be held at Long Island National Cemetery in New York on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Published in Newsday on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary