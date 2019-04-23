Home

McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-1303
ROBEDEE III - George W. of Farmingdale pn April 20th, 2019. Devoted husband of Diana. Loving father of George IV (Christine), William (Shirley), Gerard (Gail), Ruth-Anne, and Rosemarie. Cherished grandfather of Christopher, Thomas, Tina, Sarah, Michael, Paul, Patrick, Cormac, Rachel, and Morgan. Loving brother of Robert, Beverly, Debbie, and the late Susan. Cherished son of the late George II and Alfreda. Family will receive friends Wednesday 2-5pm & 7-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main Street Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:45am at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery in Huntington. In lieu of flowers-donations to St. Kilian Parish Outreach or the Lustgarten Pancreatic Cancer Research Foundation are appreciated. www.mccourtandtrudden.org.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 23, 2019
