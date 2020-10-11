HAWXHURST Jr. - George Robert, 69, of Arden, NC, passed away September 23, 2020. A native of Oyster Bay, NY, he was the son of the late George and Mary Gillis Hawxhurst. George was a proud U.S. Army Veteran and retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 2013 with 40 years of dedicated service. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Patricia Louise Bedani Hawxhurst; one daughter, Corinne Boerger (Cody); one son, George Hawxhurst and one granddaughter, Ella Boerger. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the Memorial Cemetery of St. John's Church in Syosset, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in George's name to Wounded Warrior Project
(woundedwarriorproject.org
). A memorial guest register is available online at grocefuneralhome.com