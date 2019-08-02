Home

Commack Abbey Inc
96 Commack Rd
Commack, NY 11725
(631) 499-4422
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:45 AM
Saint Matthew RC Church
35 North Service Road
Dix Hills, NY
Interment
Following Services
Calverton National Cemetery
Wading River, NY
George Schnell Notice
SCHNELL George J., age 86, of Dix Hills, on July 31, 2019. Proud veteran of the United States Air Force and the New York Air National Guard (origi-nal member of the 106th Rescue Wing). United Airlines pilot for 32 years. Devoted husband of Margaret for 61 years. Loving father to George (Karla), William (Nancy), David (Ann) and Christopher (Tina). Adored grandfather of Meaghan,Samantha & Vincent. Cherished brother of John, the late Walter, and the late Sister Dorothy, CSJ. Fond nephew of Sister Eileen White, RSM. Devoted parishioner and Eucharistic Minister at St. Matthew's Parish, Dix Hills. Fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Avid bowler, fisherman and senior softball enthusiast. Lifelong fan of the NY Yankees. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 4th, from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Commack Abbey, 96 Commack Road, Commack, NY. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 5th at 10:45am at Saint Matthew RC Church, 35 North Service Road, Dix Hills, NY. interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Wading River, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Long Island State Veterans Home, 100 Patriots Road, Stony Brook, NY
Published in Newsday on Aug. 2, 2019
