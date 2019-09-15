Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
8:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Seavers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Seavers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Seavers Notice
SEAVERS - George, H. on September 12. A proud veteran of the United States Air Force. Beloved husband of Roxanne. Loving father of Robert (Ginny), Regina, and Maryfrances (Tim), step-father of Robert Barello. Cherished grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of two. Treasured brother of Gayle. Visiting Monday 2-4 and 7- 9pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. A funeral service will be held at 8:00pm on Monday. Interment Tuesday, departing the funeral home at 10:00am for Calverton National Cemetery. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
Download Now