SEAVERS - George, H. on September 12. A proud veteran of the United States Air Force. Beloved husband of Roxanne. Loving father of Robert (Ginny), Regina, and Maryfrances (Tim), step-father of Robert Barello. Cherished grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of two. Treasured brother of Gayle. Visiting Monday 2-4 and 7- 9pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. A funeral service will be held at 8:00pm on Monday. Interment Tuesday, departing the funeral home at 10:00am for Calverton National Cemetery. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 15, 2019