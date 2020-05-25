Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
(631) 588-1515
Resources
More Obituaries for George Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Smith Notice
SMITH - George J. of Ronkonkoma, NY on May 23, 2020 in his 67th year. Loving husband of Camille. Beloved son of the late George and the late Lillian. Devoted father of Ryan Smith, Tones Smith and Jessica Schmettan. Cherished grandfather of Collin Klein, Ryan Smith Jr., Addison Schmettan and James Schmettan. Caring brother of Regina Robles. Arrangements entrusted to Moloney's Lake Funeral Home, Ronkonkoma, NY. Cremation Private, Nassau Suffolk Crematory, Ronkonkoma. moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
Download Now