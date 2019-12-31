Home

Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
JOHNSON - Dr. George Stevens died on the morning of December 28, 2019. George was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy Johnson and cherished father of Jane Booth (Clifford) and Judith Stevens (Timothy). He was also the dear brother of Marilyn Cumbers (Alfred). George will be missed by his grandchildren Steven Johnson (Michelle), Douglas Booth, Jason Stevens and Jennifer Stevens and his great-grandchild Olivia Johnson. George was a retired dentist, graduating from the University of Pennsylvania with a letter in track and as member of the Delta Sigma Delta and Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternities. He was also a former Lieutentant in the U.S. Navy Reserve. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Rd., Massapequa Park Friday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Closing Prayer Saturday 10am at the funeral home. Interment to immediately follow at Greenfield Cemetery, Uniondale NY. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 31, 2019
