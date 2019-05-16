Home

Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Viewing
Saturday, May 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Hyacinth Church
George Strzalkowski Notice
STRZALKOWSKI - George son of loving parents, Mikolaj and Zofia Strzalkowski, passed on May 12, 2019 at 3:58 PM at age 63. He was born March 8, 1956 and resided with his wife Edele in Glen Cove. He leaves behind two siblings who reside in Roslyn and Sea Cliff, NY. He attended Roslyn High School and Farmingdale University. He enjoyed playing his drum and percussions and followed in his father's love for music. Viewing will be held at Whit-ting Funeral Home in Glen Head, NY on Saturday, May 18 from 6 to 9 PM www.whitting.com. Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Hyacinth Church on Monday, May 20 at 10 am followed by burial at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to https://www.northwellhealthwalk.com/participant/Edele in support of Cohen Children's Medical Center and Katz Institute for Women's Health.
Published in Newsday on May 16, 2019
