George Sturmer
STURMER - John George on August 31, 2020 of Coram, NY. Beloved husband of Jeanette R.. Loving father of Jack Sturmer (Sally), Carolyn Franson (Tom), Michael Sturmer, and Kevin Sturmer (Kelly). Loving grandfather of Sean, Taylor, Kim and Sam. Dear brother of Arlene Meadows and Edwin Sturmer. Reposing at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 1001 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY. Visitation Sunday, 3-7pm. Funeral Mass Monday 9:30am St. Mark R.C. Church, Shoreham, NY. Interment Private.



Published in Newsday on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
SEP
7
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Mark R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
1001 Route 25a
Miller Place, NY 11764
6317441001
