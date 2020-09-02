George Sturmer

STURMER - John George on August 31, 2020 of Coram, NY. Beloved husband of Jeanette R.. Loving father of Jack Sturmer (Sally), Carolyn Franson (Tom), Michael Sturmer, and Kevin Sturmer (Kelly). Loving grandfather of Sean, Taylor, Kim and Sam. Dear brother of Arlene Meadows and Edwin Sturmer. Reposing at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 1001 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY. Visitation Sunday, 3-7pm. Funeral Mass Monday 9:30am St. Mark R.C. Church, Shoreham, NY. Interment Private.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 2, 2020.