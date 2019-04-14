|
|
Villone - George G., of Bayport, LI, formerly of West Islip, LI, on April 12, 2019. Loving husband of Deborah Anzalone-Villone. Devoted father of Giorgio Villone, Wendy (Michael) Kennedy and Deborah (Christopher) Otka. Beloved Nonno of Liam, Norah and Aine and beloved Poppa of Nicholas and Anthony. Dear brother of Philip (Rhoda) Villone. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. George was a longtime Junior High School teacher in NYC school system. He was also an avid skier and loved to build and restore classic cars. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Wednesday 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church, Patchogue, LI. Inter- ment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram, LI.. Visiting Tuesday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 14, 2019