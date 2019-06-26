|
SQUIRES - George W., age 83, of Marietta, Georgia, formerly of New York, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. Mr. Squires was born in Barbados in the West Indies and moved to the US in the late 1960's. He had been a longtime resident of New York and retired after over 40 years as a teacher. Mr. Squires taught Latin, Spanish and French for more than 40 years. He studied in Spain, France, and the West Indies. Surviving are his sons Andre (Shelley) Squires of Marietta, George Ian (Leslie) Squires of Milford, MA; daughter Sharon Olivia Squires of Boston, MA; grandsons Justin Andre Squires and Cameron Ian Squires; and great-grandchild Sasha Contreras. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. 770-435-4467 www.carmichaelcares.com
Published in Newsday on June 26, 2019