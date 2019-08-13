|
WILD - George W., Jr. of East Northport, on August 11, 2019, 88 years of age. Devoted husband of the late Marie. Loving father of Cheryl Galasso (Chris), Lori Horvat (Doug) and the late Wayne. Dear grandfather of Christopher, Danielle (James), Victoria and Sabrina. Fond great grand- father of James. Visiting Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave, Northport, Wednesday & Thursday 2-5 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Friday 9:45 am at St. Anthony of Padua Church, East Northport. Burial at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. In George's memory donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering (mskcc.org) or Joslin Diabetes Center (joslin.org) would be apprec- iated. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 13, 2019