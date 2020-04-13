|
FITZGERALD- Georgia Lynne. It is with great sadness that the family of Georgia Fitzgerald announce her sudden passing at the age of 78 on April 5th, 2020 after a brief illness. Georgia is predeceased by her husband and best friend of 41 1-2 years Edmund. Georgia will be lovingly remembered by her four children and their spouses Donna and David, Scott and Veerle, Darrel and Tina, and Dale and David. Georgia will also be fondly remembered by her four grand- children Ashleigh, Amber, Tyler, and Sophia. Georgia was born on May 6th, 1941 and raised her family in Commack, New York. Later upon his retirement, Georgia and Edmund split time between their houses in Deposit, New York and Avon Park, Florida. Georgia was an avid traveler and good-natured person who always had a kind and thoughtful word for other people. Services will be announced at a later date due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 13, 2020