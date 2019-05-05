Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Caldera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Caldera

Notice Condolences

Gerald Caldera Notice
CALDERA - Gerald J. of East Meadow, NY on May 3, 2019, at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Donna Romang Caldera. Loving father of Gerald (Pat), Lisa Davis (Glenn), Linda Englander (John), and the late Damian. Cherished grandfather of Tori (Chad), Lissy (John), Jessica, and Rachel. Proud great-grandfather of Adam, Brett, Reese, Chloe, and Jake. Adored by your Romang Family: Ann and Jack, Sherry and Jack, Jr. Decorated US Army WWII Combat Veteran, French Legion of Honor Recipient. Devoted East Meadow School District Special Education Teacher for over 20 years. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Funeral will be held Thursday, 10:30 am, with a religious service at 11 am in the funeral home. Entombment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury, NY. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now