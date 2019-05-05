|
CALDERA - Gerald J. of East Meadow, NY on May 3, 2019, at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Donna Romang Caldera. Loving father of Gerald (Pat), Lisa Davis (Glenn), Linda Englander (John), and the late Damian. Cherished grandfather of Tori (Chad), Lissy (John), Jessica, and Rachel. Proud great-grandfather of Adam, Brett, Reese, Chloe, and Jake. Adored by your Romang Family: Ann and Jack, Sherry and Jack, Jr. Decorated US Army WWII Combat Veteran, French Legion of Honor Recipient. Devoted East Meadow School District Special Education Teacher for over 20 years. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Funeral will be held Thursday, 10:30 am, with a religious service at 11 am in the funeral home. Entombment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury, NY. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on May 5, 2019