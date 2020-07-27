1/1
Gerald Cruise
CRUISE - Gerald V., of East Northport (formerly of North Bellmore & Great Neck), on July 25, 2020, 94 years of age. He served as the Deputy Director of the New York Regional Office with the Department of Housing & Urban Development for NYC. Proud WWII Army Veteran. Loving husband of the late Patricia (nee Tierney). Beloved father of Gerald V. Cruise, MD and his wife Cathy Cruise, MD, and Patricia E. Cruise. Cherished grandfather of Amanda, Andrew & Matthew. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Philip Neri Church, Northport, on Tuesday at 9:45 AM. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. NolanFH.com



Published in Newsday on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Funeral Mass
09:45 AM
St. Philip Neri Church
Funeral services provided by
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
