|
|
GILSON- Gerald W. of Hicksville on February 25, 2020 beloved husband of Jean. Son of the late Francis and Vera. Loving father of Terry (Mark) Campbell, Ginny (Kerry) Dalton, Kate (Brian) Anderson, and Colleen (Paul) Katchen. Cherished "Grando" of Connor, Sean, Brendan, Paige, Gracie, Aiden, Luke, Mairead, Ryan, Andrew, and Caroline. Survived by sisters Ellen, Denise, and Cyndi. In lieu of flowers make donations to CurePSP.org. Friends may call at Vernon C. Wagner 655 Old Country Rd. Plainview Thursday 2-4 and 7-9. Funeral Mass Holy Family R.C Church Friday 10:00 am. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2020