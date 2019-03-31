|
THURMAN - Gerald Hale, age 77, of Bayport on March 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Irene. Loving father of Regina (Robert) Locke, Jennifer (James) Stavola, Joseph (Caroline) Santangelo and William (Karen) Santangelo. Cherished grandfather of Craig, Lucy, Kelly, Nick, Cory, Erin, Jordan, Jake and Matthew. Loving brother of Elaine (Robert) Touhey, Carolyn (Erich) Abt and Vera (Richard) Harris. Visitation will be on Tuesday April 2 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 683 Montauk Hwy, Bayport, New York 11705. Church services will be on Wednesday April 3 10:00 am at St. John Lutheran Church in Sayville. Private cremation to follow.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 31, 2019