MAZE - Gerald "Jerry" passed away in West Islip, New York, at 10:05 PM on November 10, 2020. He was born in Manhattan on March 23, 1931, the second child of Israel and Mary Maze and the younger brother of Albert Maze. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mindy; his son, Adam; his daughter and son-in-law, Dana & Scott; and his grandson, Josh. He is also survived by his brother- and sisters-in law, Philip and Sandy, and Libby; as well as his four nephews and one niece. For most of his adult life, Jerry was a dedicated, passionate teacher. He was a commanding yet caring presence in the classroom, who challenged his students to become deep thinkers,conscientious writers, and thoughtful citizens. He taught English at Theodore Roosevelt High School in the Bronx from 1956-1961, followed by more than thirty years of teaching in the Plainview-Old Bethpage School District, including twenty years as Chairman of the English Department at John F. Kennedy High School. Outside of the classroom, he also coached varsity basketball at Theodore Roosevelt High School and coached JV basketball as well as directed drama and musical productions in the Plain-view-Old Bethpage School District. In his retirement, Jerry taught at Stony Brook University's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI). He was such an engaging, popular instructor with his fellow retirees that OLLI had to move his courses, initially designated to be held in classrooms, to large lecture halls. Over the years, family members have witnessed countless former students, of all ages, express their gratitude to "Mr. Maze." Jerry was introduced to Mindy by a mutual acquaintance in August 1959 and they were engaged by October of that year. They were married in February 1960. In 1961, they moved to Long Island, where they would raise Adam and Dana. Jerry was an active member at South Huntington Jewish Center. He was the Temple's newsletter editor and cartoonist for many years, gave divrei Torah and was a student in the Rabbi's weekly classes. In his spare time, Jerry would read - or devour -books, listen to classical music, paint, and make wooden models of Shakespeare's Globe Theatre. He spoke with flourish, had beautiful handwriting, and was able to weave words together with eloquence. To his children, he passed along his love of learning and the English language. To his son, he also passed along his love of teaching, chocolate babka and the New York Football Giants. To his daughter, he passed along his passion for children's literacy and support for the arts. He is lovingly remembered by his family, his friends, and his former students. May his memory be for a blessing.







