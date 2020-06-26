Gerald Murray

Murray - Gerald P. , of North Babylon, LI, on June 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Eileen. Loving father of William (Maureen), Kathleen, Gerald (Judy), Eileen (Anthony) and the late Peter. Cherished grandfather of ten and great grandfather of two. Dear brother of Ann Kelly. Adored uncle to many nieces and nephews. Korean War Veteran, 5th RCT. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Monday 9:15 AM at Ss. Cyril & Methodius R.C. Church, Deer Park, LI. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farming- dale, LI. Visiting Sunday 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Jun. 26, 2020.