Gerald Murray
Murray - Gerald P. , of North Babylon, LI, on June 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Eileen. Loving father of William (Maureen), Kathleen, Gerald (Judy), Eileen (Anthony) and the late Peter. Cherished grandfather of ten and great grandfather of two. Dear brother of Ann Kelly. Adored uncle to many nieces and nephews. Korean War Veteran, 5th RCT. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Monday 9:15 AM at Ss. Cyril & Methodius R.C. Church, Deer Park, LI. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farming- dale, LI. Visiting Sunday 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com



Published in Newsday on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
JUN
29
Liturgy
09:15 AM
Ss. Cyril & Methodius R.C. Church
