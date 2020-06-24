Gerald O. (Jerry) Busic
BUSIC Gerald O. (Jerry) of Holtsville, NY and a native of Houston, Texas sadly passed away at the age of 72 on June 21, 2020. Jerry was a Vietnam War Veteran and proudly served as a member of the United States Navy. He loved researching and sharing stories of his family that he gathered by researching his family tree. Jerry is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years Veronica (Ronnie). Jerry was a loving father to his children Melissa (Eric) Jorgensen of Bohemia, NY and Brian (Sandi) of Port Orchard, WA. Jerry is also survived by his three grandchildren who he was extremely proud of and loved to brag about, Kevin & Brendan Jorgensen and Glory Busic. He is also survived by siblings John and Jo-Lynne of Texas and dear friend Carol Rios. The family is forever grateful to the caring and compassionate staff of the Long Island State Veterans Home who have shown nothing but love and dedication. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Long Island State Veterans Home, 100 Patriots Road, Stony Brook, NY 11790 in honor of Gerald Busic. Reposing Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home, 1320 Lakeland Avenue, Bohemia, NY. Visiting Thursday 5-8pm, face covering must be worn inside funeral home. Funeral Friday private. Interment Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. www.moloneyfh.com



Published in Newsday on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home
1320 Lakeland Avenue
Bohemia, NY 11716
(631) 589-1500
