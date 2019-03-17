Home

HENRY - Gerald W., of Massapequa on March 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Peter J. Cunningham. Dear brother of Jo-Ann Cardone, Sandra Aurecchione, Sally Ann Morrison, Thomas Henry and Tim Henry. Also survived by many loving Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces and Great Nephews. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. South Chapel 4980 Merrick Road (corner of Whitewood Drive) Massapequa Park Monday 2-5 and 7-9pm. Religious service Tuesday 10am at the funeral home with interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Gerald's honor to at Stjude.org. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 17, 2019
