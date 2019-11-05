|
|
PANDOLFO - Geraldine Ann on November 2, 2019. Originally of Carbondale PA, lived in Commack since 1956. Adored wife of the late Nicholas. Devoted and loved mother of Nicholas, Richard and Gregory. Loving mother in law of Eileen and Debra. Grandmother of 4 beloved and very lucky grandchildren Nicole, Jessica, Julia and Nicholas. Baby sister to Angelo Mazza. "Gerry" welcomed generations of children into this world in her 30+ year career in the maternity unit at St. Johns / St. Catherine Hospital. Her selfless love and generosity towards family and friends was an endless bounty savored by all that knew her. Reposing Tuesday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Commack Abbey Inc., 96 Commack Road, Commack NY. Mass of a Christian Burial Wednesday 10am at Christ the King RC Church Commack NY. Interment St. Charles Cemetery Farmingdale NY.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 5, 2019