FERRARI GIORDANO- Geraldine M. "Gerri" peacefully surrounded by family on March 6, 2019, age 61, of Bayville, NY. Beloved wife of Frank. Loving mother of Alex. Cherished daughter of Geraldine Ferrari and the late Vincent Ferrari. Dear sister of Jeanne Maher (Jack), Virginia Ferrari, Cecilia Koomen (Jack), and Vincent Ferrari (Lynn). Devoted aunt of Jennifer Ferrari, Teddy Koomen, Tim Ferrari, Matthew Giordano, Maddy Ferrari, and Natalie Giordano. Proud grand aunt of Natalie Gnik, Lindsey Gnik and John Gnik. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Geri is loved by many and will be forever missed. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the North Shore Animal League, www.animalleague.org Oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 13, 2019
