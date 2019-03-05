Home

Geraldine Hefner Notice
HEFNER - Geraldine McIver of Merrick on March 1, 2019. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA before settling on Long Island. Beloved wife of the late Charles Frank Hefner. Devoted mother of Carol Ann Hefner, Paul J. Hefner and Richard C. Hefner. Loving Grandmother of Brian Charles Hefner and Paul RIchard Hefner. Dear mother-in-law of Anthony Wysocki and Lesley Bowes Hefner. Also survived by her cousins, nieces and nephews. Visiting Thursday 2-4pm and 7-9pm. at the N.F. Walker Funeral Home 2039 Merrick Avenue, Merrick. Funeral Mass Friday 9:45am. at St. Barnabas R.C. Church, Bellmore. Entombment Pine-lawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 5, 2019
