Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Holy Rood Cemetery
Geraldine K. Poisnet

Geraldine K. Poisnet Notice
POISNET - Geraldine "Gerri" K. (nee Henderson) of Westbury, NY on May 6, 2020 in her 70th year following a decades-long battle with MS. Beloved wife of (late) Henry. Loving daughter of Norma and (late) Joseph V. Henderson. Fond sister of Mick (Linda) and Joseph Henderson and (late) Mazie Henderson Tsironis. Adored aunt of Chris, Lisa, Kerin, Jenny and Tim; and faithful canine sidekick (Corky). She will be greatly missed and never forgotten. Private interment at Holy Rood Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Contributions to National Multiple Sclerosis Society or North Shore Animal League would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Donohue-Cecere Funeral Home, Westbury, N.Y. donohue-cecere.com
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020
