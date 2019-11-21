|
|
LOOSE - Geraldine, of North Bellmore passed away November 20, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother to Sharon and Thomas (Lori). Cherished grandmother of Kaitlyn and Jennifer. She will be forever missed. Family will receive friends Friday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home: 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. A Prayer Service will be celebrated in the Funeral Home Friday at 8 pm. Interment will take place Saturday 10:30 am, at St. Charles Cemetery,Farmingdale, NY. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 21, 2019