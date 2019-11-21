Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
8:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Charles Cemetery
Farmingdale, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for geraldine loose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

geraldine loose

Add a Memory
geraldine loose Notice
LOOSE - Geraldine, of North Bellmore passed away November 20, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother to Sharon and Thomas (Lori). Cherished grandmother of Kaitlyn and Jennifer. She will be forever missed. Family will receive friends Friday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home: 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. A Prayer Service will be celebrated in the Funeral Home Friday at 8 pm. Interment will take place Saturday 10:30 am, at St. Charles Cemetery,Farmingdale, NY. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now