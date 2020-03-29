Home

POWERED BY

Services
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 798-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Nolan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Nolan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Nolan Notice
NOLAN - Geraldine Marie of Massapequa Park passed away on March 25, 2020. Devoted wife of the late John F. Nolan. Loving mother of Geri Cadieux (Stephen),Carol Paradiso (Thomas), Barbara Haughey (James), Patricia Chimirri (Max) and the late Clare Stevens. Cherished grandmother of ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Prede- ceased by her 2 sisters and 1 brother. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park, NY 11762. Please mail condolences to the funeral home or you may post a condolence for the family at massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -