NOLAN - Geraldine Marie of Massapequa Park passed away on March 25, 2020. Devoted wife of the late John F. Nolan. Loving mother of Geri Cadieux (Stephen),Carol Paradiso (Thomas), Barbara Haughey (James), Patricia Chimirri (Max) and the late Clare Stevens. Cherished grandmother of ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Prede- ceased by her 2 sisters and 1 brother. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park, NY 11762. Please mail condolences to the funeral home or you may post a condolence for the family at massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 29, 2020