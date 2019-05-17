Home

Geraldine S. Ryan Notice
RYAN-Geraldine S., 98, passed away on May 15, 2019. She is survived by her 2 children, 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. A visitation for Geraldine will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 7:00PM to 9:00PM at O. B. Davis Funeral Homes, 1001 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY 11764. Funeral Mass Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Mark's R.C. Church, 105 Randall Road, Shoreham, NY 11786. A chapel service will take place Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 12:00PM at Washington Memorial Park, 855 Canal Road, Mount Sinai, NY 11766. Cremation will be private.
Published in Newsday on May 17, 2019
