Gerard Black
BLACK - Gerard E.,on November 12, 2020, of Seaford. Long time Firefighter for the Seaford Fire Department and member of the Seaford K of C. Proud U.S. Navy veteran. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Ekelund). Loving father of Timothy G. (Silvia), Nancy E., and Megan Aplustille (Joseph). Cherished grandfather of Jackson and Isabel. Reposing Monday, 7-9 PM and Tuesday, 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, 3863 Merrick Road, Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, 9:30 AM at St. William the Abbot R.C. Church, Seaford. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. Donations to: St. Anthony's Shelter for Renewal, 410 E. 156th St., Bronx, NY 10455, would be appreciated. www.schmittfuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Reposing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
NOV
17
Reposing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
NOV
17
Reposing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
NOV
18
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. William the Abbot R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
