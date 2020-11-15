BLACK - Gerard E.,on November 12, 2020, of Seaford. Long time Firefighter for the Seaford Fire Department and member of the Seaford K of C. Proud U.S. Navy veteran. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Ekelund). Loving father of Timothy G. (Silvia), Nancy E., and Megan Aplustille (Joseph). Cherished grandfather of Jackson and Isabel. Reposing Monday, 7-9 PM and Tuesday, 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, 3863 Merrick Road, Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, 9:30 AM at St. William the Abbot R.C. Church, Seaford. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. Donations to: St. Anthony's Shelter for Renewal, 410 E. 156th St., Bronx, NY 10455, would be appreciated. www.schmittfuneralhome.com