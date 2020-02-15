Home

McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-1303
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Gerard D. Redmond

Gerard D. Redmond Notice
REDMOND - Gerard D. of Farmingdale on February 14, 2020. Retired Department of Transportation. Cherished brother of Kathleen (Thomas) MacDonald. Loving uncle of Colleen, Margaret and Alexander. Also survived by a great-grandniece Allison and his loving dog Logan. The family will receive friends Monday 7-9pm and Tuesday 2-5pm and 7-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc., 385 Main Street, Farmingdale. Cremation is Private. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Feb. 15, 2020
