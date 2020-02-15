|
|
REDMOND - Gerard D. of Farmingdale on February 14, 2020. Retired Department of Transportation. Cherished brother of Kathleen (Thomas) MacDonald. Loving uncle of Colleen, Margaret and Alexander. Also survived by a great-grandniece Allison and his loving dog Logan. The family will receive friends Monday 7-9pm and Tuesday 2-5pm and 7-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc., 385 Main Street, Farmingdale. Cremation is Private. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Feb. 15, 2020