DIERKER- Gerard L. of Rockville Centre, formerly of Malverne on November 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia. Loving father of Kathleen Woods (Gene), Susan DeMao (Michael), & MaryEllen DelCarpine (John). Cherished grandfather of Lauren, Christine, Keith, Michael, Dominick, Jack, Gerard, and Patricia. Family will receive friends Monday 3-7 PM at the Flinch & Bruns Funeral Home, Inc. 34 Hempstead Ave (corner Peninsula Blvd) Lynbrook. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:45 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, Malverne. Interment St. John's Cemetery, MIddle Villlage, NY. For further details please visit: www.flinchandbruns.com


Published in Newsday on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
FLINCH & BRUNS FUNERAL HOME,INC.
NOV
17
Funeral Mass
09:45 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church
Funeral services provided by
FLINCH & BRUNS FUNERAL HOME,INC.
34 HEMPSTEAD AVE.
Lynbrook, NY 11563-1617
(516) 599-3600
