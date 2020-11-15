DIERKER- Gerard L. of Rockville Centre, formerly of Malverne on November 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia. Loving father of Kathleen Woods (Gene), Susan DeMao (Michael), & MaryEllen DelCarpine (John). Cherished grandfather of Lauren, Christine, Keith, Michael, Dominick, Jack, Gerard, and Patricia. Family will receive friends Monday 3-7 PM at the Flinch & Bruns Funeral Home, Inc. 34 Hempstead Ave (corner Peninsula Blvd) Lynbrook. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:45 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, Malverne. Interment St. John's Cemetery, MIddle Villlage, NY. For further details please visit: www.flinchandbruns.com