HESS - Gerard (Rod) Edward of Long Beach, NY on Holy Thursday, April 9, 2020 from Covid-19 at age 67. A gentle soul whose kindness was rooted in great strength of character. For much of his adult life Gerard struggled with, and was able to admit and then control, powerful emotional forces. A man of great faith, Gerard was a devout Catholic and late in life also attended Episcopal services. Following the example set by his parents, Gerard put his faith into practice, working through his churches, and especially through AA. Gerard did all he could to comfort and support so many who needed the help he could bring. An athlete at Maria Regina High School and scholarship pitcher at St. John's University, Gerard also loved art, music and literature. He was an accomplished blues harmonica player, a talented amateur painter, and an enthusiastic writer of poetry and short stories. Gerard was known for his sense of humor and, at times atrocious, though often clever and witty, puns. Animated by the certainty his faith provided him that he was put on earth to help make life better for all, Gerard brought much light and laughter to all who knew him, especially those who, like him, suffered through no fault of their own. Gerard was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Florence (Grant) Hess. He is survived by his siblings John (Laura), of Boston, Massachusetts, Joan Hiland of Oceanside, and Raymond (Gail) of Ocean Pines, Maryland, 5 nieces and 1 nephew and their children and grandchildren. He is also survived by his loving Aunt Rose Grant and many cousins and dear friends. We love you Rod and will miss you! Due to Coronavirus pandemic we will celebrate his life at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Towers Funeral Home in Oceanside, NY.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020