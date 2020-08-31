FITZPATRICK - Gerard F. , age 97, of West Babylon, NY. passed away on August 28, at home surrounded lovingly by his wife and children. Jerry (Gerard to many) was born on February 19, 1923 in the Bronx, where he grew up with his brothers Raymond and Donald and where his passion for baseball began. He attended Dewitt Clinton High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy shortly after the outbreak of World War II. "Fitz" served as an Aviation Radioman in the Pacific, a transformational experience that culminated in the sighting of the USS Indianapolis in 1945. As a proud veteran, he would dedicate many years to logging details of the historic event in which he and his comrades took part. After the war, Jerry joined the Equitable Life Assurance Company in Manhattan and began his career as an investigator. There he met his beloved wife Pat (Breadon) and they married in 1950, eventually moving out to Levittown and raising six children: John, Nancy (Gorman), Diane (Crosby), Kathy (Messick), Patty and Robert. A much-loved little league president, parish member, and caring neighbor, Jerry enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family. In retirement Jerry and Pat moved to Hawley, PA and spent twenty years in the Pocono Mountains before moving back to Long Island later in life. Jerry will be remembered for his enormous heart, spectacular sense of humor, boundless strength and love for his Irish roots. Faith and family were the pillars of his character and he blessed his children with this gift. He was predeceased by brothers Ray and Don and his grandson Christopher Messick. He is survived by his wife Pat, their six children and respective spouses, nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. Jerry's ever-brilliant spirit lives on in all our hearts. Relatives and friends may visit from 4:008:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31, at Noce Funeral Home, 189 Route 109, West Babylon, NY (631-422-0100). Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 1 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Roman Catholic Church, 666 Albin Ave., West Babylon, NY. Private interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery (as per Covid guidelines). In lieu of flowers the family encourages memorial donation to a charity of your choice
.