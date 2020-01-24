Home

William E Law Funeral Home Inc
1 Jerusalem Ave
Massapequa, NY 11758
(516) 541-8070
Gerard (Jerry) Kearney

Gerard (Jerry) Kearney Notice
KEARNEY - Gerard (Jerry) on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Jerry was preceded in death by his father Tom, mother Adele and brother Danny. He is survived by his loving wife Eileen, devoted family, sister Dale and many nieces and nephews.Jerry was a wonderful uncle and great uncle. Jerry was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. He enjoyed the excitements of baseball, football and most of all his wonderful relationships with all his friends. Reposing at William E. Law Funeral Home, 1 Jerusalem Avenue, Massapequa. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, 9:45am at Maria Regina RC Church, Seaford. Entombment Pinelawn Memorial Park. Family will receive friends Saturday 7-9pm and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 24, 2020
