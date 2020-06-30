Gerard Kenny
KENNY - Gerard R., 80, formerly of Holbrook, NY, passed away peacefully from complications of a stroke on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Schenectady, NY. Mr. Kenny was born the youngest of 5 children to Richard E. and Catherine V. (Leonard) Kenny on November 24, 1939 in Brooklyn, NY. Mr. Kenny is a graduate of Saint Leonard's Academy and the New York Institute of Technology, where he earned a BS in Criminal Justice. On September 9, 1967, he married his high school sweetheart, Anne (Nancy) Leonard. Mr. Kenny was a US Army veteran, and a 20 year veteran of the New York City Police Department, serving as a Highway Patrol Officer and an accident investigator. Following retirement, he and Nancy relocated to Wilmington, NC, where he was her devoted caregiver until her passing in 2011. He enjoyed reading, taking long walks on the beach with his beloved wife of 43 years and spending time with his grandchildren. Jerry is preceded in death by sisters Jean Kenny, Grace Swartz, and Patricia Wiseman. He is survived by a sister, Anita Fishbone of New York City; sons Christopher (Melissa) Kenny of Halfmoon, NY and Michael (Carmen) Kenny of Morristown, NJ; grandchildren Alexander Kenny, Madelyn and Olivia Kenny. The Kenny Family wishes to thank Atria Crossgate Assisted Living community for the care and support Jerry received while a resident there. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences at glenvillefuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Jun. 30, 2020.
