Gerard L. Peace

Gerard L. Peace Notice
PEACE- Gerard L. Esq., of Bethpage on September 24, 2019 in his 89th year. He was an Officer in the Navy. He was a Yankee fan and attended Don Larsen's perfect game. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Loving father of Gerard L. Jr.(Debbie), Joseph J. (Rossana), Michael A., Patrick F. (Tara), The late John and the late Robert J. (Lisa). Adored grand-pa of Stephanie, Christopher, Jessica (Danica), John (Crystal), Matthew, Megan, Halle, Justin, Samantha and Savannah. Cherished Pop-Pop of Ava, Gavin and Emma. Dear brother of James K. Friends may call Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville. Mass 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
