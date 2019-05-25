|
MORAN - Gerard M. "Jerry" of Glen Head, NY on May 23, 2019. Retired Vice President of Labor Relations for the Long Island Railroad. Loving husband of Susan. Loving father of Chris (Nicole), Brian (Jana) and Carrie McGovern (Jude). Loving grandfather of Matthew, Sean, Braeden, Kennedy, Avery and Kieran. He is also survived by brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Visiting Sunday 2-5 pm & Monday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com Funeral Mass 10 am Tuesday at St. Boniface Martyr Church, Sea Cliff, NY. Interment Cal-verton National Cemetery, Cal-verton, NY. Contributions may be made to St. Francis Hospital https://stfrancisheartcenter.chsli.org/
Published in Newsday on May 25, 2019