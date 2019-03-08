Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 746-4484
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Saint Joseph's RC Church
Garden City, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerard McGee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerard McGee

Notice Condolences Flowers

Gerard McGee Notice
McGEE - Gerard F. of Garden City, NY on March 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan (Nee Madson). Devoted father of Gerard J. Loving son of the late Frank and Rose. Dear brother of the late Jack. Dearest uncle of Joanne, John, Edward, the late Katy, Jeremy and Becca. Caring brother-in-law of Mary Madson and the late Mary McGee. He blessed the lives of many and those blessings were returned. He was a kind and gentle soul. Visitation Friday 1-3 and 6-9pm at Weigand Bros. Funeral Home 49 Hillside Ave., Williston Park, NY. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:30am Saint Joseph's RC Church, Garden City, NY. Interment Saint Charles Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weigand Bros Funeral Home
Download Now