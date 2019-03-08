|
McGEE - Gerard F. of Garden City, NY on March 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan (Nee Madson). Devoted father of Gerard J. Loving son of the late Frank and Rose. Dear brother of the late Jack. Dearest uncle of Joanne, John, Edward, the late Katy, Jeremy and Becca. Caring brother-in-law of Mary Madson and the late Mary McGee. He blessed the lives of many and those blessings were returned. He was a kind and gentle soul. Visitation Friday 1-3 and 6-9pm at Weigand Bros. Funeral Home 49 Hillside Ave., Williston Park, NY. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:30am Saint Joseph's RC Church, Garden City, NY. Interment Saint Charles Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 8, 2019