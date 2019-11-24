Home

LEONE - Gerard Michael , a U.S. Army Veteran, passed away on August 23, 2019, at the age of 67, Northport,Long Island, New York. Gerard was predeceased by his parents, Santo and Frances Leone. He was beloved by his Aunt Patsy and cousins Susie, Judy, Sean, Jane and Lisabeth, as well as his cousins in Colorado. Gerard, fondly know as "Paul", loved visiting with family, Long Island, cars, good food, and music, and especially the Beatles whose music served as the sound track for his life and connecting with others. Gerard will be forever missed by his loving family. A Mass celebrating his life was held at Our Lady of Victory Church in Floral Park, NY. Additionally, a memorial service attended by staff and residents was held on the VA property where Gerard lived.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 24, 2019
