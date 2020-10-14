Gerard Quinn

QUINN - Gerard Joseph of Fort Salonga on October 11, 2020. Retired Lieutenant NYPD and Senior Investigator with the NYS Attorney General's Office. Loving husband of Geraldine. Beloved brother of Eileen (Billy) Southard, Alice Quinn, Rosemary Graham and Kevin (Tricia) Quinn. Dear brother in-law of Dell (Tony) D'Alessandro, Lynn (Bob) Smith, Gregory (Deb) Clark, Glenn (Donna) Clark and the late Billy (Alyce) Clark. Reposing Friday 6-9 PM at the Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave., Northport, NY. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10:30 AM, at St. Philip Neri Church, Northport. Cremation to follow at the Nassau-Suffolk Crem- atory, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY. Donations to Stony Brook University Hospital Cancer Center in his memory would be appreciated. NolanFH.com