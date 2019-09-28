Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Nepomucene RC Church
Bohemia , NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerard Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerard T. Kelly


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Gerard T. Kelly Notice
KELLY - Gerard T ., age 50, of Oakdale, on September 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Allison. Loving father of Lauren, Samantha and Paige. Cherished brother of John (Kim), Eileen Kelly, Kathleen Cassidy, Bernard, Teresa (Edward) Kelle and Colleen (Jerry) Seibert. Adored son of Gerard and the late Mary Teresa Kelly. Loving step-son of Agnes Kelly. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Reposing at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home 245 Montauk Hwy. West Sayville, Sunday 2-4:30 and 7-9:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Monday 10:00 am at St. John Nepomucene RC Church in Bohemia. Interment to follow at the parish cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
Download Now