KELLY - Gerard T ., age 50, of Oakdale, on September 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Allison. Loving father of Lauren, Samantha and Paige. Cherished brother of John (Kim), Eileen Kelly, Kathleen Cassidy, Bernard, Teresa (Edward) Kelle and Colleen (Jerry) Seibert. Adored son of Gerard and the late Mary Teresa Kelly. Loving step-son of Agnes Kelly. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Reposing at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home 245 Montauk Hwy. West Sayville, Sunday 2-4:30 and 7-9:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Monday 10:00 am at St. John Nepomucene RC Church in Bohemia. Interment to follow at the parish cemetery.
