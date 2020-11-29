1/
Gerard Testani
TESTANI - Gerard of Garden City, NY on November 25, 2020. A wonderful man, well loved, gone too soon. Cherished husband of Jackie. Loving father of Andrew (Katherina) and Erica. Devoted son of Anita and the late Louis. Beloved son-in-law of Janet Profeta and the late Lorenzo. Dearest brother of Lena (Steven) and Peter (Krista). Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Visitation at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park on Wednesday, 2-4:30 pm and 7-9:30 pm. Funeral Mass 10am Thursday at St. Anne's Church. Interment at St. Patrick's Cemetery. www.nhpfh.com



Published in Newsday on Nov. 29, 2020.
